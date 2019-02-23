Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a woman in a head-on crash while fleeing from another wreck is facing murder charges. His bond is set at $1 million cash only.

A probable cause statement says a chain of deadly events began on Feb. 16 around 2:30 p.m. when Lukas Evans ran a stop light in his Chrysler Crossfire and and crashed into two cars.

Police said Evans sped away from the scene on West Boulevard and, at Prospect Street, drove into oncoming traffic to get around another vehicle. He slammed into a Honda Fit being driven by 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt, fatally injuring her.

Evans was charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

The probable cause statement said Evans later admitted he was driving at an excessive speed for the roadway.

He received minor injuries.