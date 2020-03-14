Suspect in February chase, officer-involved shooting charged

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a man involved in a chase and exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in February.

Keith Brodie, 41, faces charges of burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and resisting arrest.

Police said officers got into a chase with Brodie on February 20, during which they ended up south of Columbia in the area of Nebo Cemetery Road. That's where Brodie allegedly started driving at police, prompting an officer to open fire.

Brodie and a passenger later got out of the vehicle and ran. Police searched the area with help from the Boone County Sheriff's Department and a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter, but didn't find either person.

Court documents said during the initial traffic stop, on Rollins Road, police stopped Brodie for outstanding warrants. At one point, Brodie reportedly backed up and hit an officer, then drove off.

A second probable cause statement from the Boone County Sheriff's Department said early the morning of February 20, just after midnight, Brodie went to a home on West Way and asked to come in. When refused, he allegedly forced his way in, grabbed a purse, tried to find a motorcycle key, then threw the purse to the ground.

As Brodie walked to his vehicle, deputies said, he fired a gun at someone trying to get him to leave. The person wasn't hurt.

On Thursday, a judge denied Brodie bond. Brodie is not in custody at this time.