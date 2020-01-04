Suspect in gun theft in Missouri shot by sheriff's deputy

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy: KSHB

HOLT (AP) - Authorities say a man stole a gun from a suburban Kansas City store and later shot a car salesman before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy.

The Clay County Sheriff's office say the 28-year-old man was shot Thursday near Holt.

He reportedly stole a gun from a sports store in Liberty and then drove to Independence, where he allegedly shot a car salesman.

Clay County Capt. Will Akin said officers saw the man's vehicle and chased him to a home near Holt.

Akin said it is unclear what led the deputy to shoot the suspect.