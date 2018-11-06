Suspect in Home Break-In Caught Fixing Breakfast

UNIVERSITY CITY - Police in the St. Louis suburb of University City say a suspect in a string of burglaries was caught after a homeowner reported finding him frying bacon in her kitchen.

Kenya Ealy tells KMOV-TV that she returned home after an errand and found 36-year-old Damon Petty of St. Louis cooking breakfast.

Ealy says the suspect initially tried to keep her out of the house by trying to hold the front door shut. But Ealy and a friend managed to tackle and subdue the man and call police.

Petty is charged with first-degree burglary. Police are scrutinizing him in connection with other home burglaries.

Petty does not have a listed home telephone number. It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.