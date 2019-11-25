Suspect in January homicide arrested after attempt to re-enter the U.S.

Garland Wisley, Dec. 2017

BOONE COUNTY - A man wanted for a January homicide in Columbia was arrested in San Luis, Arizona on Saturday as he tried to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico.

Garland Wisley, 60, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Wisley was the suspect in the first Columbia area homicide of 2019 the shooting occurred on Sarazen Drive, on Jan. 13 around 7 a.m., according to previous reporting. The 38-year-old victim, John Albers, died on the scene. By Jan. 15, a warrant was issued for Wisley's arrest, according to authorities.

"Investigators worked extensively to locate Mr. Wisley and it was believed he had left the country," according to the release.

According to previous reporting, "Court documents said witnesses told deputies Albers and Wisley got into an argument before the shooting. Afterward, the witnesses said Wisley made comments like "I told you not to mess with me" and "this is all your fault." One witness said Wisley told them after, "The only reason I'm not shooting you is you're a good [person.]""

Extradition to Missouri is currently pending and the investigation remains open.