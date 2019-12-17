Suspect in January homicide booked into Boone County jail
COLUMBIA - The man charged in the January 2019 death of John Albers was booked into the Boone County jail Tuesday morning.
Garland Wisley, 60, was arrested in Arizona in November while re-entering the United States from Mexico.
Wisley is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Law enforcement said he shot and killed Albers on Sarazen Drive on January 13. Court documents said the shooting happened during an argument.
