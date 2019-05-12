Suspect in Jefferson City homicide pleads guilty to lesser charge

JEFFERSON CITY - A man arrested and charged with murder in connection with a November 2018 shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday.

Semaj Harris, 21, pleaded guilty to stealing a controlled substance, and was sentenced to five years in prison. He had originally been charged with murder and burglary for the death of Nilez Nichols.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Stadium Blvd on November 19. According to court documents, Harris and others went to a home on Stadium Boulevard for the drug deal. He told police he forced open a door while someone with him struggled for a gun inside the home.

After the struggle, as Harris and a co-defendant ran away, Nichols reportedly chased them and was shot. He made it back home but collapsed and died.