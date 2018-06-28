Suspect in Kansas Jewish sites killings to get new lawyer

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - The lead attorney for a white supremacist from Missouri charged with killing three people at Jewish sites in Kansas has withdrawn from the case.

During a hearing Friday, attorney Ron Evans asked to withdraw because of a breakdown in communication with Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. District Judge Kelly Ryan granted the request, saying the communication problems prevented Evans from effectively representing Miller.

The 74-year-old Miller, of Aurora, Missouri, is charged with killing two people outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park and a woman at the nearby Village Shalom care center on April 13, 2014. Miller has said he wanted to kill Jews.

The Kansas City Star reports the change in attorneys could delay a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2.