Suspect in Kansas shooting arrested after Missouri standoff
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri man was arrested in the slaying of his employer in Kansas City, Kansas, after a standoff with police.
According to authorities, the FBI and police took the man into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the killing of Michel G. Ziade, who owned a medical transportation company, after a five-hour standoff.
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said Ziade was fatally shot on July 28 near the University of Kansas Medical Center. Ziade was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton would not identify the man who was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri. The suspect faces a first degree-murder charge in Kansas.
