Suspect in Kansas Shootings Faces Murder Charges

By: The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Kansas prosecutors have filed state-level murder charges against the white supremacist accused in a shooting spree that left three people dead at two Jewish community sites in suburban Kansas City.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Tuesday that Frazier Glenn Cross has been charged with one count of capital murder for the deaths of 14-year-old boy and his grandfather outside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

Howe says Cross also faces one count of first-degree, premeditated murder for the death of a woman who was gunned down while visiting her mother at a nearby retirement complex.

The 73-year-old Cross is from southwest Missouri, and his racist activities have long drawn the attention of hate-group monitors.

Federal prosecutors say they're pursuing their own hate-crimes case against Cross.