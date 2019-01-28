Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia

21 hours 30 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:01:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: Madeline Holcombe, CNN
21-year-old suspect Dakota Theriot

(CNN) -- [Breaking news update 9:31 am ET:]

Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old man wanted in the killing of five people in Louisiana on Saturday, has been apprehended in Richmond County, Virginia, according to a joint statement by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Theriot was arrested Sunday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. He will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date, and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons, per a statement posted on the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

[Previous story:]

A man wanted in the killing of five people in Louisiana was dating one of the victims -- and briefly lived with her family before the shooting rampage that also left her father and brother dead, authorities said.

In addition to his girlfriend and her relatives, Dakota Theriot, 21, allegedly killed his parents in a separate but related shooting Saturday in Gonzalez, police said.

Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, were at their home near Baton Rouge when the suspect killed them, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Keith Theriot was still alive, and told them his son shot them, authorities said.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who's considered armed.

Another crime scene 30 miles away

His girlfriend, Summer Ernest, and her relatives were found dead in a home 30 miles away. The dead included her father, Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, according to authorities.

Theriot was dating Summer and had lived with the Ernests for several weeks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. He was recently asked to leave the residence and not return, according to authorities.

A 7-year old and a 1-year-old were found in the home, but were unharmed and are now with their mother.

Authorities believe the shootings stemmed from a "boyfriend [and] girlfriend type of dispute," CNN affiliate WAFB reported.

"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while," Webre said. "For a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father, and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with."

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

There were no red flags ahead of the two shootings Saturday morning and other than a simple possession of drug paraphernalia charge, Theriot had no other run-ins with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ard said.

On the run

Theriot was last seen driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate number C583809 that belongs to the Ernest family, authorities said. He had on a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, and is believed to be traveling east in the Dodge pickup, Ard and Webre said.

He has two tattoos -- a cross on his chest and a yin-yang symbol on his forearm.

Authorities believe he is armed with at least one handgun.

"We will use all of our resources -- all the resources that we have available to us -- to bring this murderer to justice," Webre said. "We don't know what kind of resources he has or how far he can run. But we don't think he has great means and a lot of resources."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

A Kansas City Chiefs fan finds a role model in Eric Berry
A Kansas City Chiefs fan finds a role model in Eric Berry
COLUMBIA - A Columbia native named Matt May has been a Chiefs fan since the day he was born. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:48:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Sports

Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
Arctic air to bring dangerous wind chills this week
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Weather

Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport's flight operations have returned to normal after the partial government shutdown. Columbia resident... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 5:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a column at the Club at Old Hawthorne Sunday afternoon, and no one was... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
COLUMBIA - Discovery Garden Club and the Columbia Public Library partnered to host the 6th annual Winter Garden Forum on... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six separate proposals since last month to restrict the use... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis-area World War II veterans in their 90s who played roles in liberating France... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
(CNN) -- Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney maintained Sunday that President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that could end a long-running economic border war between their... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update 9:31 am ET:] Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old man wanted in the killing... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:01:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
CoMo Shorts wraps up first film showcase with unexpected turnout
COLUMBIA - CoMo Shorts wrapped up its first local film showcase Sunday. The showcase focused on only filmmakers from mid-Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
7am 38°
8am 38°
9am 38°
10am 37°