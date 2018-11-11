Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested

Tyler J. Worthington.

MILLER COUNTY - Officials say they arrested a suspect in Chicago for the June murder of Tyler J. Worthington.

A prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Joseph P. Mckenna after an investigation into the homicide.

Miller County deputies first found Worthington's remains in a rural part of the county on June 11. They began treating it as a homicide on June 15.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office then released Worthington's name on July 5.

Mckenna is being held in Illinois on a $750,000 bond for second-degree murder while he waits to be brought to Missouri.