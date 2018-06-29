Suspect in Mo. Deputy's Death Ruled Incompetent

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - The suspect in the ambush killing of an eastern Missouri sheriff's deputy has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a Washington County judge made the decision Wednesday during a case review for 31-year-old Gary Sancegrow.

The Mineral Point man is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the December 2012 shooting death of Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Parsons, also 31.

Parsons was helping load Sancegrow's mother into an ambulance when he was shot. Sancegrow fled but turned himself in more than 12 hours later.

Sancegrow is expected to be taken to Fulton State Hospital and re-evaluated after six months. Depending on the findings, he could still be tried.

Court records show he has a history of mental illness.