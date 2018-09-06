Suspect in Mo. Hatchet Killing Slated for Hearing

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - A 23-year-old northwest Missouri man is due in court on charges that he hacked one woman to death with a hatchet and severely wounded another woman seven months later.

Quintin O'Dell is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2011 death of 22-year-old Alissa Faye Shippert, his co-worker at a Platte City convenience store. Shippert's body was found on the bank of the Platte River, where she had been fishing.

O'Dell is also charged with assault and other offenses in the razor slashing of another woman in December 2011. That woman's abdomen was cut open, but she survived.

O'Dell had a hearing scheduled Thursday in Platte County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but investigators say he admitted to both attacks.