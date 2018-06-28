Suspect in Moniteau County attempts to disarm deputy, chokes K-9

CALIFORNIA - A man attempted to choke a K-9 unit after trying to disarm a deputy during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Moniteau County Sheriff deputies pulled over Skyler Williams, 31, on U.S. Highway 50 and Forrest Road for an equipment violation, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

After agreeing to a search of his car, Williams reportedly ran back to grab a semi-automatic handgun from inside the car.

Williams started fighting with the deputies, who tried to tase him. He then attempted to take a deputy's gun from its holster.

K-9 Officer Apollo attacked Williams, who tried to choke the dog as he attempted to run away. Apollo sustained no injuries. The deputies sustained minor injuries and cuts.

California police officers arrived, tased Williams again and took him into custody.

After a more extensive search of the car, deputies found meth, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun, the press release said.

Williams has been transported to Moniteau County Jail and is facing charges on distribution of controlled substance for meth and marijuana, four counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, disarming a police officer in the performance of his duties, resisting arrest, and assault on a Police Animal. His bond is set at $250,000.