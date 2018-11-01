Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set to appear in court

5 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 7:28:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) -- The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected in court Thursday as crowds of mourners lay more victims to rest and their memorials continue growing.

Robert Bowers, 46, is scheduled to appear in court for a second time this week after a federal grand jury indicted him on 44 federal charges in last weekend's slaying of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue.

He was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair on Monday and only spoke to answer the judge's questions. Bowers was appointed a local public defender Wednesday.

He is being held at the Butler County Jail without bond.

Suspect indicted in federal crimes

Bowers is facing 44 federal charges, including 32 counts that are punishable by death, a grand jury filing released Wednesday said.

"Today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts, and healing for the victims' families, the Jewish community, and our city," US Attorney Scott Brady said in a statement.

Bowers is charged with 11 counts each of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, a conviction on any of which could be punishable by death, according to the indictment.

He faces 10 other potential death penalty charges, according to the federal indictment:

  • Two counts of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury;

  • Eight counts of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

The remaining charges are use of a firearm during a crime of violence (two counts), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (nine counts) and obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer (one count).

"Every American has the right to attend their house of worship in safety," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement announcing the indictment. "These alleged crimes are incomprehensibly evil and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Therefore this case is not only important to the victims and their loved ones, but to the city of Pittsburgh and the entire nation."

Married couple and devoted dentist remembered

In the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, families and members of the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and around the nation are rallying together to honor the victims of the massacre.

The third day of funerals for the victims will begin with one celebrating the lives of Bernice and Sylvan Simon while the funeral for Richard Gottfried is set for later Thursday afternoon.

The Simons were the "sweetest people you could imagine," a neighbor who lived next to them for nearly 40 years said.

Bernice, 84, was a former nurse, who loved classical music and devoted time to charitable work and her husband Sylvan, 86, was a retired accountant with a good sense of humor, CNN affiliate WPIX reported.

"They held hands and they would always smile. He would open the door for her, you know all those things that you want from another person," another neighbor, Heather Graham, told CNN affiliate WTAE. "They were really generous and nice with everybody,"

Gottfried, 65, was a husband, a brother and a compassionate hand who helped many in his community.

Gottfried and his wife had a dental practice but he was getting ready to retire when he died in the shooting.

He volunteered at Catholic Charities free clinic for more than nine years and was part of a group of dentists and specialists who offer educational lectures and workshops in dentistry. Gottfried and his wife also helped prepare interfaith couples for marriage through the St. Athanasius church.

"He was about helping everybody," Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh executive director Susan Raucher told CNN affiliate KDKA. "Everywhere he could possibly be helpful, he was taking those hours and absolutely doing that. Regardless of source or background or any of that sort of things."

More funerals for the shooting victims are planned in Pittsburgh in the coming days.

More News

Grid
List

LIVE BLOG: Crowds pour in for Trump rally; police say parking spots filled
LIVE BLOG: Crowds pour in for Trump rally; police say parking spots filled
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is reporting all available parking spots are filled near the site of President Donald... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 9:13:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Two more suspects arrested in August homicide on Sylvan Lane
Two more suspects arrested in August homicide on Sylvan Lane
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a St. Louis-area man and woman on Wednesday in connection with a deadly drug-related... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:22:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Elijah Haahr named new Speaker of the Missouri House
Elijah Haahr named new Speaker of the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY - Rep. Elijah Haahr will become the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives Thursday. Haahr... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:07:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set to appear in court
Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting set to appear in court
(CNN) -- The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected in court Thursday as crowds of mourners lay more... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 7:28:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Joe Biden campaigns for Claire McCaskill
Joe Biden campaigns for Claire McCaskill
BRIDGETON - Wednesday's get-out-the-vote rally sparked chants and loud applause in support of former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 12:30:00 AM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
Neighbor: "Why would someone do something like this to a 4-year-old child?"
JEFFERSON CITY – A woman who lives near the home of Darnell Gray said people in her community cannot believe... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
Free tattoos cover up hate in mid-MIssouri
MACON – Beauty and Pain Tattoo put out a call on Facebook for anyone with a racist tattoo to come... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 5:51:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Missouri voter turnout projected at nearly 55 percent
Missouri voter turnout projected at nearly 55 percent
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri election officials are expecting voter turnout in Tuesday's midterm election to be the highest... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 5:13:57 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

MU impounds Bird scooters blocking ADA-accessible entrances
MU impounds Bird scooters blocking ADA-accessible entrances
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has impounded around 20 Bird scooters since the company dropped them off in Columbia.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Blunt force, sharp force trauma killed Darnell Gray; investigators detail case
Blunt force, sharp force trauma killed Darnell Gray; investigators detail case
JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents released Wednesday afternoon detail the case against Quatavia Givens, who is now suspected in the... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Parking confirmed for Trump's rally Thursday, local businesses prepare
Parking confirmed for Trump's rally Thursday, local businesses prepare
COLUMBIA - The White House and President Trump's secret service confirmed Wednesday attendees driving to Thursday's rally can park at... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 3:19:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley visit brings attention to rural voter turnout
Hawley visit brings attention to rural voter turnout
AUDRAIN COUNTY – Senate candidate Josh Hawley stopped in Mexico Wednesday to meet voters before Tuesday's midterm election. “The... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in Top Stories

Veggie food maker seeks injunction against Missouri meat law
Veggie food maker seeks injunction against Missouri meat law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A vegetarian food-maker has asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction against a Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 12:34:57 PM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Macon police fire officer after alleged false report
Macon police fire officer after alleged false report
MACON - Macon Police say an investigation into an alleged assault of an officer determined the incident did not happen.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT October 31, 2018 in Top Stories

Rolla man accused of threatening church congregations
Rolla man accused of threatening church congregations
ROLLA - Prosecutors charged a man on Tuesday after he allegedly made threats toward a church. Joshua Anderson, 41,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 11:19:51 AM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

NICU babies celebrate Halloween at MU Children's Hospital
NICU babies celebrate Halloween at MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - At University of Missouri Health Care’s Children’s Hospital, even the tiniest trick-or-treaters got into the spirit of the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 10:39:00 AM CDT October 31, 2018 in Top Stories

Shooting victim testifies at second day of murder trial
Shooting victim testifies at second day of murder trial
COLUMBIA - The trial for a man charged in a deadly 2017 shooting began its second day Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 9:03:00 AM CDT October 31, 2018 in News

Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon
Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There is a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 31 2018 Oct 31, 2018 Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:01:20 AM CDT October 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1pm 53°
2pm 54°
3pm 55°
4pm 55°