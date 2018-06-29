Suspect in Police Shooting Still Hospitalized

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - A prosecutor says a man who exchanged gunfire with a southwestern Illinois police officer during a traffic stop remains hospitalized and will face a slew of charges if he survives.

Authorities say the 27-year-old suspect was in intensive care at a St. Louis hospital Saturday, four days after being shot in the confrontation with a Fairview Heights officer. That officer sustained a hand wound.

Illinois State Police say the suspect was spotted acting suspiciously around a Fairview Heights hotel where there were recent break-ins. The officer pulled him over when the motorist committed a traffic violation. Police say the motorist fired at the officer before starting a car chase.

State's Attorney Brendan Kelly says the suspect will face 10 charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and marijuana possession.