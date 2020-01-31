Suspect in shooting at Loop Liquor had previous arrest

COLUMBIA - One of the two suspects involved in Tuesday night's shooting at Loop Liquor had been previously arrested in August and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jeremy Nash was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday and accused of first degree assault.

Nash was previously arrested on August 19 after authorities received information of a drug deal. Nash was pulled over on a felony traffic stop when police said they found a 0.25 handgun in the seat pocket.

Witnesses in last night's shooting said they saw Nash give the gun to a second suspect the handgun which the male then used to shoot the victim. Detectives are still looking for the other suspect.

Officers said a black passenger vehicle with dark tinted windows left the parking lot at a high speed southbound on Grand Avenue.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in stable condition at the hospital.

After the August arrest, prosecutors released a probable cause statement saying they believed Nash to be a danger to the community because he was 17 and in possession of a handgun.

Prosecutors charged Nash with assault Wednesday afternoon in connection to the Loop Liquor shooting.