Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car in a domestic disturbance.

39-year-old Douglas Antonio Lee was taken into custody July 6 after a brief foot chase in the area of Wagon Trail Road.

Police say they found one baggie with about four grams of methamphetamine and another baggie with a powdery substance.

The case dates back to June 30, when police received a shots fired call on Forest Avenue near Grand Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene of a domestic disturbance, they found the suspect, later identified as Lee, had fired several rounds from a handgun into a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Lee is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapons, domestic assault, resisting arrested and possession of a controlled substance.