Suspect in Slaying Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A suspect in the slaying of a Cape Girardeau tattoo artist whose body was found in a Bonne Terre septic tank has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in a separate case.

Forty-three-year-old Brent Bouren of St. Louis faces state charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, witness tampering, second-degree assault and felonious restraint in connection with the death of Samuel "Tick" Francis.

Bouren is accused of watching another man attack Francis with a baseball bat, participating in the assault and threatening witnesses with similar treatment to keep them quiet.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Bouren pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. A sentencing hearing is set for early June.