Suspect in Springfield Abduction Case Booked for Murder

SPRINGFIELD - Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC has confirmed through the family of 10-year-old Hailey Owens that her body was found Wednesday morning.

The Springfield Police Department held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to brief the media on the investigation, but did not officially confirm that a body was found. Although the department did not confirm a body was found at that time, the suspect arrested overnight was booked in the Greene County jail for first degree murder.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, KOMU 8 News learned police had made an arrest in the case, but had not found Owens. Police later confirmed in the 6:30 briefing that officers arrested 45-year-old Craig Michael Wood for his suspected role in the abduction.

Springfield's NBC affiliate KY3 reports Wood works for Springfield Public Schools. Wood works as both a paraprofessional and an athletic coach, according to a letter sent to the station from Superintendent Norm Ridder.

Wood has worked for Springfield Public Schools since August 1998.

Owens was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and the Springfield Police Department issued an amber alert. The department sent a team of officers out overnight to search for the missing girl.

KOMU 8 News will update its coverage Wednesday morning as more information becomes available. Police told the media in the 6:30 briefing to expect more information at 11 a.m.