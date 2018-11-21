Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting Had Warrant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A part-time student accused of shooting a St. Louis business school administrator had a history of violence and a parole violation that should have landed him in jail, but didn't.

People in the law enforcement community said Thursday it was no surprise that Sean Johnson remained at large nearly eight months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. They say the system is flooded with so many arrest warrants that overburdened police can't keep up.

Johnson is accused of shooting financial aid director Greg Elsenrath Tuesday at Stevens Institute of Business & Arts., then himself. Both survived.

Statistics provided to The Associated Press show that more than 250,000 arrest warrants were issued in Missouri last year, but only slightly more than half of the suspects were taken into custody.