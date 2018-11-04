Suspect in Stabbing Claims Aryan Nation Ties

REEDS SPRING (AP) - Law officers say the man suspected of killing a southwest Missouri homeowner claims to be a member of a white supremacist group. Stone County Sheriff Richard Hill said 31-year-old Kenny Ray Rosenbum of Springfield became violent as he was being arrested Sunday and screamed that he belonged to Aryan Nation. Law officers say Rosenbum fatally stabbed 62-year-old Ed Krasuski outside his Reeds Springs home. Witnesses said Rosenbum had been driving recklessly through a neighborhood, and a resident yelled at him to slow down. When Rosenbum came back, Krasuski went to speak with him and was stabbed in the chest. Rosenbum sped off, but was arrested near Highlandville. Rosenbum was apparently visiting some friends in Krasuski's neighborhood.