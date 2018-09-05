Suspect in Woman's Death Shot, Killed by Police

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis woman is dead and her daughter injured after a shooting in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. The suspected gunman is dead, too, after being shot by police.

The shootings happened Tuesday. The name of the 32-year-old victim was not released. Her 15-year-old daughter is expected to survive bullet wounds to the arm and leg.

The suspected gunman is the woman's boyfriend. At first, police believed he was inside her home and a SWAT team surrounded the house. Witnesses told police they saw the gunman leave in a car.

A short time later the man's car was spotted on the other side of the city. Police Chief Sam Dotson says officers pursued him onto a dead-end street. The man was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers.