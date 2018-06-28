Suspect killed in Joplin home invasion

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin police say a fatal shooting during a home invasion was self-defense.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Dean, of rural Joplin, died early Monday at a house in Joplin. Dean was shot by a person who was staying at the home. The guest's name has not been released.

Police Capt. Bob Higginbotham says the guest is considered a victim in the home invasion.

The Joplin Globe reports three men who were with Dean were arrested Monday night and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary. They also are suspects in another break-in before the home invasion.

They were charged under a state law that allows a murder charge when someone dies in the commission of a felony.