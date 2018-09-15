Suspect Killed in Shootout with Police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two U.S. Marshals and one task force officer who were serving an arrest warrant were shot in a shootout. The male suspect was killed in the standoff at a house on the south side of St. Louis. St. Louis police confirmed in a statement that a "male suspect is deceased."

A spokesman for the US Marshals Service, Jeff Carter, says the three lawmen were wounded in the gunfight at the property earlier Tuesday. The task force officer was hit in his bullet-proof vest and suffered a graze wound and injuries from a fall.

A U.S. marshal is in critical condition with a bullet wound in the head. A second marshal was shot in the ankle and is undergoing surgery. The police officer was grazed in his face by the bullet and is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

A hospital spokeswoman says a marshal is in fair condition and the other is in critical condition. The U.S. Marshals service had said one of the deputies died earlier but later retracted that to say the official was in critical condition.