Suspect leads troopers on Boone County chase ending in fire

BOONE COUNTY - A man was in the hospital Thursday morning after leading troopers on a chase for about 11 miles in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported they were searching for a stolen vehicle when the suspect led them on a chase that ended in a field.

Troopers said the pursuit began near the intersection of I-70 and U.S. Highway 40 at the Midway exit. The chase took troopers north on Route E to Akeman Bridge Road where it ended.

Boone County firefighters said the driver drove the Isuzu Trooper through a field where vehicle exhaust led to a half acre fire in the 8400 block of Route E.

The man behind the wheel then fled on foot.

State Trooper Derek Sullivan told KOMU 8 News the man ran into a creek, fell on a rock and hit his head. Sullivan said an ambulance took the man to the hospital for a routine check on his head injury.

The suspect was expected to be arrested upon his release from the hospital.