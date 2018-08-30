Suspect on the run after Columbia Craigslist robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers were looking for a man accused of a robbery early Monday morning.

Police said the victim was on his way to buy something from a Craigslist ad in the 1700 block of Hinkson Avenue and that's when he was robbed.

Police said the victim was approached by a man with a weapon who demanded money from the victim before he ran away in the northbound direction.