Suspect on the run after early morning high speed chase

BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it was searching for a suspect Wednesday afternoon after a high speed chase in Columbia.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase, which started around 1:45 a.m.

The chase started around Richland Rd. near St. Charles Rd. after the Boone County Sheriff's Department attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers spiked the tires of the Volkswagen Pasat on Hwy WW and the car later crashed on Keene St., according to O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan said after crashing the car, the driver fled on foot. He said a passenger was briefly detained before being released.