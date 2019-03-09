Suspect Pleads Guilty in Central Mo. Homicides

VERSAILLES (AP) - One of three suspects in the February killings of a central Missouri couple has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The Lake Sun Leader reports 43-year-old Derrell Spellmeyer, of Eldon, also pleaded guilty Thursday to armed criminal action. Sentencing is scheduled Jan. 16 in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Spellmeyer was accused of shooting 53-year-old Carol Wilson and stabbing 66-year-old Freddie Wilson on Feb. 4 at their home in Versailles. He was arrested by detectives responding to a call from Carol Wilson saying she had been shot.

Forty-five-year-old Garland Mitchell and 28-year-old Mandy Mitchell, both of Jefferson City, are awaiting trial on the same charges.

The Mitchells told investigators the three went to the home to obtain drugs, but that only Spellmeyer went inside.