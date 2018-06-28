Suspect Pleads Guilty in KC Crash that Killed 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 19-year-old Mexican man has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in an accident that killed two people in Kansas City.
Felix Solano-Gallardo admitted Wednesday that he was under the influence of alcohol when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 435 on July 4. His car hit another car, killing 44-year-old Diane Bronson and her 11-year-old daughter, Anna Bronson, of Belton.
The Kansas City Star reports Solano-Gallardo admitted his blood alcohol level that day was more than twice the legal limit.
He could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced March 9.
