Suspect, Police Exchange Gunfire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police say a homicide suspect died during a standoff with officers.
Police spokesman Capt. Tye Grant says officers were tried to serve a warrant on the suspect Thursday but he refused to come out.
The suspect eventually opened the back door and fired at detectives, who returned fire. About noon Thursday, tactical officers looked into the home and saw the suspect on the floor. The officers entered the home and found him dead.
It wasn't immediately clear if he shot himself or was hit by officers' bullets.
The Kansas City Star reports police wanted to question him about a shooting death Sunday. Police say the man who died, Joe Laudenbach, was shot after forcing his way into a home and trying to kidnap someone.
