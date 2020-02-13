Suspect's Relatives Told Him to Surrender

But they said Kenneth Smith told them he could not go back to prison. Smith then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Thursday. He was arrested when his car crashed. The 34-year-old Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting of store clerk Tony Barnett Junior in Randolph. Smith's mother, Shirley Smith, told The Kansas City Star that she had arranged to meet her son to discuss his surrender. But the meeting never came. Shirley Smith says her son has a drug addiction that led him to commit the robbery Wednesday. Barnett was killed in the holdup. Kenneth Smith served time in prison for burglary and assault. He was released in March 2006.