Suspect's Relatives Told Him to Surrender

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Saturday, June 30 2007 Jun 30, 2007 Saturday, June 30, 2007 3:14:51 PM CDT June 30, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
But they said Kenneth Smith told them he could not go back to prison. Smith then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Thursday. He was arrested when his car crashed. The 34-year-old Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting of store clerk Tony Barnett Junior in Randolph. Smith's mother, Shirley Smith, told The Kansas City Star that she had arranged to meet her son to discuss his surrender. But the meeting never came. Shirley Smith says her son has a drug addiction that led him to commit the robbery Wednesday. Barnett was killed in the holdup. Kenneth Smith served time in prison for burglary and assault. He was released in March 2006.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri couple charged after admitting they often locked 9-year-old with autism in cage for hours
Missouri couple charged after admitting they often locked 9-year-old with autism in cage for hours
MAYSVILLE, MO ( WDAF ) -- Two women in DeKalb County, Missouri, are now facing charges after admitting they locked... More >>
47 minutes ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:40:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Court documents: spinal therapist tried to grab victim's chest
Court documents: spinal therapist tried to grab victim's chest
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed one charge of sexual abuse against the owner of a Columbia spinal therapy clinic Tuesday. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:12:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Gay Missouri cop to finish career on 'my terms' after suit
Gay Missouri cop to finish career on 'my terms' after suit
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police lieutenant who was passed over for promotion 23 times said... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:18:00 AM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Pinnacle health plans to reopen hospital following bankruptcy filing
Pinnacle health plans to reopen hospital following bankruptcy filing
BOONVILLE - Pinnacle Healthcare System, Inc, Pinnacle Regional Hospital, Inc and their affiliates have filed for reorganization under Chapter 11... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Third person pleads guilty in federal court for Carl DeBrodie case
Third person pleads guilty in federal court for Carl DeBrodie case
COLUMBIA - Another person connected to the death of Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Anthony Raymond... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 8:25:08 AM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Snapchat launches mental health tool
Snapchat launches mental health tool
Snapchat is checking in with its users' mental health with its newest update. The app, popular with users ranging... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 8:00:00 AM CST February 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Fulton Police arrest man with multiple warrants
Fulton Police arrest man with multiple warrants
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a wanted man late Wednesday after finding drugs and other items. Officers arrested Malik... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:17:00 AM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Seniors ask for support as temperatures drop
Seniors ask for support as temperatures drop
COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri sees its coldest temperatures this winter season , those 65 years and older are at more... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:26:00 AM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Missouri governor appoints PAC donor to university post
Missouri governor appoints PAC donor to university post
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday gave a top university appointment to a business owner... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 8:46:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Works prepping for deep freeze
Columbia Public Works prepping for deep freeze
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is preparing for a drastic freeze Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet with some places... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:02:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

True/False Film Festival announces film lineup
True/False Film Festival announces film lineup
COLUMBIA - There will be a total of 48 films shown during the 4-day event. Columbia resident Molly Pozel... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:48:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Fluctuating weather creates issues for heating homes
Fluctuating weather creates issues for heating homes
COLUMBIA - Winter conditions in mid-Missouri are causing more customer service calls to Peters Heating and Air conditioning service. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:29:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Lawmakers working to extend voting rights to people on parole and probation
Lawmakers working to extend voting rights to people on parole and probation
JEFFERSON CITY - As of right now, people on probation only parole do not have the right to vote. However,... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 2:57:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Shelters begin prepping for colder temperatures
Shelters begin prepping for colder temperatures
COLUMBIA - With the coldest temperatures of the year arriving tonight, local shelters are preparing by prepping extra food, blankets... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:53:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
ROLLA (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:11:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:08:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in Weather

Wednesday snow prompting school districts to dismiss early
Wednesday snow prompting school districts to dismiss early
COLUMBIA - Snowfall has prompted a number of school districts and other organizations to announce early dismissals... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:56:00 AM CST February 12, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 10°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2pm 15°
3pm 15°
4pm 15°
5pm 14°