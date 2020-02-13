Suspect's Relatives Told Him to Surrender
But they said Kenneth Smith told them he could not go back to prison. Smith then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase Thursday. He was arrested when his car crashed. The 34-year-old Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting of store clerk Tony Barnett Junior in Randolph. Smith's mother, Shirley Smith, told The Kansas City Star that she had arranged to meet her son to discuss his surrender. But the meeting never came. Shirley Smith says her son has a drug addiction that led him to commit the robbery Wednesday. Barnett was killed in the holdup. Kenneth Smith served time in prison for burglary and assault. He was released in March 2006.
More News
Grid
List
MAYSVILLE, MO ( WDAF ) -- Two women in DeKalb County, Missouri, are now facing charges after admitting they locked... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed one charge of sexual abuse against the owner of a Columbia spinal therapy clinic Tuesday. ... More >>
in
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police lieutenant who was passed over for promotion 23 times said... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Pinnacle Healthcare System, Inc, Pinnacle Regional Hospital, Inc and their affiliates have filed for reorganization under Chapter 11... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another person connected to the death of Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Anthony Raymond... More >>
in
Snapchat is checking in with its users' mental health with its newest update. The app, popular with users ranging... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a wanted man late Wednesday after finding drugs and other items. Officers arrested Malik... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri sees its coldest temperatures this winter season , those 65 years and older are at more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday gave a top university appointment to a business owner... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is preparing for a drastic freeze Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet with some places... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There will be a total of 48 films shown during the 4-day event. Columbia resident Molly Pozel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter conditions in mid-Missouri are causing more customer service calls to Peters Heating and Air conditioning service. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As of right now, people on probation only parole do not have the right to vote. However,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With the coldest temperatures of the year arriving tonight, local shelters are preparing by prepping extra food, blankets... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall has prompted a number of school districts and other organizations to announce early dismissals... More >>
in