Suspect Search Still Not Over

The Morgan County Sheriff's department said Saturday Mike Adkins is still on the loose after a week-long house-to-house search on the north shore of the lake of the ozarks turned up nothing. Adkins is a registered sex offender with a history of criminal activity. He is currently wanted for charges of forcible sodomy, first degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Police describe him as six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with red hair and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say they believe adkins is somewhere in the area between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.