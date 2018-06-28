Suspect Shot by St. Louis Co. Store Clerk Charged

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old robbery suspect shot by a St. Louis County supermarket clerk is now facing charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/WYwQMS ) reports that prosecutors on Thursday charged Adam Willoughby with attempted robbery. Willoughby is hospitalized in critical condition.

The crime happened about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Mally Supermarket in Country Club Hills. According to court documents, Willoughby told the clerk to give him money, then leaped over a counter to tray and grab the clerk's gun. The clerk shot Willoughby three times. The clerk was not hurt.

Police say the only other person in the store at the time was a worker in the back. A surveillance camera captured the encounter.