Suspect sought in killing of Hayti man

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

HAYTI (AP) - Police in southeast Missouri were searching Wednesday morning for man charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports Pemiscot County authorities issued a warrant for 26-year-old Ratio Frederick Armour of Steele, Missouri.

Armour is suspected of killing 30-year-old Larry Turner of Hayti. Turner's body was found July 3 in the front yard of a trailer home near Holland, Missouri.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said Armour is considered armed and dangerous.