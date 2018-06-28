Suspect Sought in Shooting Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An urban pioneer and immigrant advocate was painting his rehabbed home when he was fatally shot Saturday in an apparent random act over a robbery. It was a violent end to what friends said was Daniel Horkheimer's peaceful and generous life. Police found the 29-year-old in the front hallway of his home in north St. Louis. Police are calling it a random shooting as a result of a robbery or attempted robbery. Horkheimer, a native of Milwaukee, and his wife, lived in the neighborhood where she had volunteered at a Catholic Worker house for homeless women and children. He was manager of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri Immigration Law Project. He was the primary legal support person for the St. Louis initiative to combat human trafficking.