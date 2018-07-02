Suspect sought on statutory sodomy charges

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County sheriff's deputies said that deputies are actively seeking Rodney J. Klobnak on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 12 years old.

Deputies said that Klobnak has been charged with three counts of Statutory Sodomy and ordered held without bond.

Deputies said they have been investigating Klobnak since April, when the victim told deputies about several incidents involving Klobnak.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on Klobnak to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.