Suspect Turns Himself In

JENNINGS (AP) - A man suspected of killing a man and wounding two others is now in custody after turning himself in to police. Police say the 28-year-old suspect turned himself in last night and could be charged today. Officers were called Tuesday morning to a home in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings, where two men had told a neighbor they had been shot. Police eventually stormed the home and found Raymond Williams dead inside. At first, they thought Williams was the gunman and had committed suicide. They later determined that Williams was a third victim. One of the other victims is in critical condition, the other stable.