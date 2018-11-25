Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery

FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday.

According to a news release from Fulton Police Department, police were called to the 400 block of Sabre Circle for a reported robbery.

Officers found that the home’s front door had been kicked open, and the victim reported they had been physically assaulted and a cell phone had been stolen. The victim said the robbery was not random, and that they knew the suspect.

The suspect, Ronald L. Galbreath, turned himself in after police attempted to locate him. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and domestic assault. He was being held at Callaway County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.