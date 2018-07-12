Suspect Turns Himself In After Shots Fired

COLUMBIA - Policed arrested Edward Jones on Tuesday in connection to shots fired near Garth and Fourth Avenue after he turned himself in according to a media release.

Police spokeswoman Latisha Stroer said officers responded at 7:44 p.m. Monday to Garth and Fourth for shots fired in the area. Police investigated and found the incident started between two individuals at 805 North Garth because of a "parking dispute".

Police said Jones followed a female victim across the street and pulled a gun, firing one shot at the female. He returned to his home and fired two additional shots into the air. Jones fled with an unknown female passenger in his car. Police later found Jones' car and a gun believed to be used in the shooting near 2001 Newton Drive.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Jones was arrested for Assault in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.