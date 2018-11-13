Suspect turns himself in June weapons incident

COLUMBIA - A suspect in a weapons incident from June turned himself in to the Cole County Jail Monday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Marquis L. Thorpe is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Thorpe is suspected of displaying a handgun then taking marijuana from numerous people the evening of June 18 in the 700 block of Demaret Drive.

Thorpe also had an outstanding warrant from Cole County. Thorpe was released from Cole County Jail Monday morning after posting bond.