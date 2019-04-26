Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery of Pizza Parlor

MOBERLY - Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery they said happened at a Domino's late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Domino's on North Morley Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said a male suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun. He was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No arrests have been made yet in connection to the robbery.

