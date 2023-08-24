Editor's Note Update: As of 9:43 p.m. Thursday, MSHP located the suspect and the BLUE Alert was canceled.

TROY, Mo. - The suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in Troy, Missouri was found dead Thursday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP has also canceled the Blue Alert in reference to the search for the suspect.

According to MSHP, the suspect was identified as 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Jr.

At around 6:42 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement approached Varvera at 1655 Creech School Road in Troy, Mo. in response to a domestic incident where a man was reportedly making threats.

According to MSHP, the suspect then fired at the approaching law enforcement, hitting a sheriff's deputy in the chest.

A BLUE Alert, an alert sent out when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, was issued and a search for the suspect began.

MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson said that after Varvera allegedly shot at officers, he set his own house on fire and ran toward the nearby woods into a shed. He was found dead inside the shed a short time later.

According to MSHP the sheriff's deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest that saved his life. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.