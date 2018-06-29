Suspected drunk driver hits Columbia restaurant, leaves the scene

COLUMBIA - Crews were repairing a Columbia restaurant Thursday morning after it sustained heavy damage when a drunk driver crashed into it and then left.

The Columbia Police Department said an officer was dispatched to Umbria Italian Restaurant shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after witnesses saw someone crash into the building and drive away.

Police said an off-duty officer followed the driver until an on-duty officer was in the area to pull the driver over.

Police arrested Clinton Daniels at Virginia Avenue and Hospital Drive for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. His total bond was $5,000.

The repair crew at the restaurant Thurday said it was called to the scene about 2:30 a.m. When KOMU 8's Emma Rechenberg arrived on the scene about 5:45 a.m., crews had started boarding up the building.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]