Suspected Drunk Driver In Custody After Crashing Into Home

COLUMBIA - A suspected drunk driver is in custody this morning after driving into a home at the end of University Avenue in Columbia.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. last night when police say the driver of a Toyota Tundra hit a vehicle on University Avenue and continued down the street despite losing a tire.

Authorities say the driver continued a few blocks down the street until he hit the home, causing damage to the garage door and siding. There were no injuries reported from the accident.