Suspected IED detonated near Missouri patrol car

RAYMORE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected improvised explosive device has been detonated near a suburban Kansas City patrol car.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Raymore Police Department officer wasn't hurt Thursday afternoon when someone driving east on Missouri 58 tossed the device in the direction of the officer's westbound patrol car. The officer's vehicle wasn't damaged.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Raymore police are asking witnesses to contact them. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.