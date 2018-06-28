Suspected Kidnapper Brian Adkison to Be Arraigned

COLUMBIA - Suspected kidnapper Brian Adkison will be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.

Adkison returned to Missouri in early May after being incarcerated in Ohio since he pleaded guilty there to two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to comply [with authorities] and one charge of petty theft.

Authorities said Adkison fled Caldwell County, Missouri, after escaping the county detention center in August 2013. Police found him in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and arrested him there September 4.

In Caldwell County, Adkison is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and violating a protection order as well as escape or attempted escape and damage to jail or jail property. Adkison was due in court in Caldwell County May 1 on those charges. Prosecutors said Adkison's request for the right to a speedy trial is what brought him back to Missouri.

Adkison was originally incarcerated in Caldwell County on suspicion of kidnapping 23-year-old University of Missouri student, Lauren Crawford.

In addition to the charges in Caldwell County, Adkison also faces charges in four other Missouri counties, including Boone County. In Boone, he's accused of burglary, forcible rape and deviate sexual assault involving Crawford, who is his ex-girlfriend.