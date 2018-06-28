Suspected meth dealer arrested in Boonville

Shawn Greer

BOONVILLE — Police arrested a Boonville man on Saturday after finding illegal drugs in his home.

Boonville police, with help from Cooper County sheriff's deputies, arrested Shawn Greer, 43, after searching his home on Third Street. Officers found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, surveillance equipment and evidence that illegal drugs had been used and sold.

Police had two warrants: one to search Greer's home, and another for his arrest.

Greer had been arrested before when, in April, he was found with a quarter pound of crystal meth. This led the Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force to launch an undercover investigation in which they discovered Greer had allegedly dealt multiple pounds of meth in the mid-Missouri area.

The investigation, which is ongoing, also led to the arrest warrant against Greer that was executed Saturday.

Greer is currently in Cooper County Jail on multiple drug-related charges. His bond is set at $125,000.