Suspected Missouri Bank Robber Nabbed Soon After Heist

KANSAS CITY (AP) - It didn't take long for Kansas City police to arrest a bank robbery suspect who might have been trying to pull off a quick-change caper.

The Kansas City Star reports officers were called to the Bank of the West in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon. Police say a man indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash.

As the man was fleeing, police say a teller saw him duck into nearby woods where apparently he had hidden a change of clothes. He was arrested a short time later when he came out of the woods wearing a different shirt and hat, carrying a backpack.

The robbery remains under investigation by police and the FBI.