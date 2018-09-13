Suspected Missouri Bank Robber Nabbed Soon After Heist
KANSAS CITY (AP) - It didn't take long for Kansas City police to arrest a bank robbery suspect who might have been trying to pull off a quick-change caper.
The Kansas City Star reports officers were called to the Bank of the West in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon. Police say a man indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash.
As the man was fleeing, police say a teller saw him duck into nearby woods where apparently he had hidden a change of clothes. He was arrested a short time later when he came out of the woods wearing a different shirt and hat, carrying a backpack.
The robbery remains under investigation by police and the FBI.
